|
|
|
VAUGHAN
Thomas Atkinson
On May 14 2020, peacefully in
Norman Lodge Thomas (Tom)
aged 90 years, of Wibsey.
The dearly loving husband of the late Kath,
a loving dad of David, Richard and Helen, dear father in law of Ruth and Suzanne.
A much loved grandfather of Rebecca, Nicolas, Hannah and Christina, a great grandfather of Ami and Grace and a
good friend to all who knew him.
Under the present circumstances
the Funeral will be a Cremation
with Immediate family
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 20, 2020