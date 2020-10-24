Home

G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
15:30
Octon Crematorium
Thomas Webb Notice
Webb Thomas
(Tom) from Wilberfoss, York
and previously Dewsbury.
Aged 88 years, died at Home
on October 13th 2020,
after a brave battle with illness.
Dearly loved father of Elaine,
father in law to Derick and loving companion to Shirley, Tom
will be much missed by all his family.

Private family service at
Octon Crematorium on
October 28th at 3-30pm.
No flowers please however donations
for research for Prostate cancer
would be gratefully received.
All enquiries directed to Funeral director
G M Sharp. Tel - 01759 302205

A celebration of Toms life will
be arranged for a future date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2020
