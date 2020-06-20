|
COY
TIM
Anthea, Julie, Paul and families wish to express their most sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours,
Holme Valley Masonic Lodge,
Huddersfield Town Football Club, the NFU and the farming community for the
overwhelming support and kindness shown to them through letters, cards and
beautiful flowers, kind messages and phone calls, received in their recent sad
loss of a devoted husband, dad, father in law and grandad. The support by all
who lined the route on Tim's final journey was a great tribute to Tim and much
appreciated by all of us as are the donations received for Kirkwood Hospice
and Marie Curie. Special thanks are extended to Dr Shamsee and the District
Nurses and all at Oaklands Health Centre, Locala, Advanced Community Health
Care, the Palliative care team at Kirkwood Hospice and Marie Curie carers for
all their unfailing care, attention and kindness given to Tim enabling him to
stay in his own home. Thanks, are extended to Celebrant Christine Freeman for
her kind words and wonderful service and to Gwen, Andrew and James and all
at Radcliffe Funeral Service for their excellent, personable care and
professionalism with all the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2020