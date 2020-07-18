|
SMITH Timothy Hattersley On July 13th, very peacefully at the
Dales Care Centre, Tim aged 87 years
of Appletreewick.
Dearly loved husband of Louise,
dear twin brother of Stephen and a
much loved uncle and friend to many.
A private family funeral service will
be held at Skipton Crematorium.
Donations in Tim's memory
would be appreciated to
The Upper Wharfedale Fell
Rescue Association c/o
Howcroft's Funeral Services,
Duckett Street, Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2020