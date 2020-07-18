Home

POWERED BY

Services
T Howcroft @ sons Ltd
Duckett Street
Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 2EJ
01756 792173
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Smith

Notice Condolences

Timothy Smith Notice
SMITH Timothy Hattersley On July 13th, very peacefully at the
Dales Care Centre, Tim aged 87 years
of Appletreewick.

Dearly loved husband of Louise,
dear twin brother of Stephen and a
much loved uncle and friend to many.

A private family funeral service will
be held at Skipton Crematorium.

Donations in Tim's memory
would be appreciated to
The Upper Wharfedale Fell
Rescue Association c/o
Howcroft's Funeral Services,
Duckett Street, Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -