|
|
|
SMITHSON
Tom Passed away peacefully
in his sleep at home surrounded
by his family, on the
13th September, 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband to Diane, and much loved father to Jacquie and Amanda and grandfather to Casper and Edward.
A private service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Thorp Arch at
11.00am on the 1st October.
For those unable to attend the service due to current restrictions, you are invited to pay your respects as the horse drawn hearse makes the journey from
Boston Spa to All Saints' Church.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa 01937 842574.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020