ATKINSON
10th March, peacefully at home in Darlington after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Tony, aged 94 years, dearly loved husband of Enid, father of Christopher, Stephen, Mark and Simon, step-father of Elizabeth and Ruth, and a loving grandpa
and great grandpa.

In light of the current Covid19 crisis,
a family only cremation will be held on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 1.45pm.
A Memorial Service will be arranged to celebrate Tony's life at a later date, once the situation improves.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent for St. Teresa's Hospice c/o

Seaton Leng Funeral Directors,
59a Bondgate, Darlington, DL3 7JR.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 18, 2020
