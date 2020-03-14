Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Tony Bathie
BATHIE
Tony
March 8, suddenly after a short illness,
of West Ardsley, aged 72 years, Tony.
Beloved husband of Ann,
dearly loved dad of Richard and Nicola,
dear father-in-law of Joanne and Alan,
much loved grandad of Jack, Ellie,
Josh, Lexie and Dan and
dear great grandad of Sunni-John.
Service will be held at St. Mary's Church,
Woodkirk at 2pm on Wednesday March 25 followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for the
British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK may be left at the service.
Tony is now resting in the private chapel
at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors,
121, Queen Street, Morley
Tel: 0113 2525374
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020
