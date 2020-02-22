Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Raylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Raylor

Notice Condolences

Tony Raylor Notice
Raylor
Tony
Classic car enthusiast, Member of
York Vikings Rotary Club.
Much loved husband, father and grandfather.
Following a private cremation, a
Celebration of Tony's life will be held in
St Peter's School Chapel, York on
Wednesday 4th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
may be made in lieu if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
Please use Marygate carpark.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors, Easingwold,
Tel: 01347 666505.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -