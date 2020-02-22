|
Raylor
Tony
Classic car enthusiast, Member of
York Vikings Rotary Club.
Much loved husband, father and grandfather.
Following a private cremation, a
Celebration of Tony's life will be held in
St Peter's School Chapel, York on
Wednesday 4th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
may be made in lieu if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
Please use Marygate carpark.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors, Easingwold,
Tel: 01347 666505.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020