Trevor Hinchliffe Notice
HINCHLIFFE
Trevor
Formerly of Cemetery Road, Pudsey and husband of the late Margaret Hinchliffe.
Died peacefully aged 92 years
in Fairmount Nursing Home, Nab Wood after a short illness.
Loving father to Lynda, Stephen
and the late Kathryn.
He will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service takes place
Tuesday 11th February at Nab Wood Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Trevor, may be made to RSPCA, a plate will be made available at the service for this purpose.

Any enquiries to Mahony & Ward,
The Manor Hall, Robin Lane, Pudsey.
Tel: 0113 2565209.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 7, 2020
