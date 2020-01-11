Home

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019
12:00
Ilkley Road Methodist Church
Riddlesden
Keighley
LEACH
Trevor
On December 28th 2019,
peacefully at Airedale General Hospital,
Trevor, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
much loved dad of Susan.
The service of thanksgiving will take
place at Ilkley Road Methodist Church,
Riddlesden, Keighley on Wednesday
January 15th at 12:00 noon.
Donations in memory of Trevor would
be appreciated to Candlelighters.
A box will be provided at the church for
this purpose or may be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020
