|
|
|
RUSH Trevor Colin Formerly of East Keswick and Wetherby
and latterly of Calvia, Mallorca. Aged 64,
passed away peacefully in Palma Hospital, Mallorca on Sunday 5th April having bravely fought a brain tumour for just
over a year.
Much loved husband to Christine, father to Katie and Sara and grandfather to Henry and Lily, and a friend to many.
The Covid-19 situation prevents any form of service at this time but a memorial will be arranged when possible to do so.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 11, 2020