Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Rush

Notice Condolences

Trevor Rush Notice
RUSH Trevor Colin Formerly of East Keswick and Wetherby
and latterly of Calvia, Mallorca. Aged 64,
passed away peacefully in Palma Hospital, Mallorca on Sunday 5th April having bravely fought a brain tumour for just
over a year.

Much loved husband to Christine, father to Katie and Sara and grandfather to Henry and Lily, and a friend to many.

The Covid-19 situation prevents any form of service at this time but a memorial will be arranged when possible to do so.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -