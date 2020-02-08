Home

SAXTON
Trevor
On 26th January 2020 of
Upper Cumberworth and
formerly of Morley.
Trevor Saxton aged 73 years,
the dearly loved husband of Frances,
also a much loved dad, stepdad and grandad.
Will friends please meet for service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am on Thursday 13th February.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated for Alzheimer's Research for which a donation plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020
