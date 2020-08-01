Home

Valerie Tarn

Valerie Tarn Notice
TARN Valerie
(née Polson) Previously Valerie Pounder
Peacefully in her own home.
28 July 2020. Aged 86 years old.
Loving wife of the late Dennis.
Very beloved Mum of Vanessa and Jenny.
Dear Mother-In-Law to Duncan and
Andrew. Adored Granny to Romey,
Harry, Lily and Lewis.
A great Yorkshire Character who loved life.
Should you wish to pay your respects
and wave her off, Valerie will be leaving
The Nurseries, Easingwold at 10.45am
Friday 14th August for her final journey
to Arkendale.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Blue Cross may be made via
J G Fielder & Son Funeral Directors,
01347 666505
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 1, 2020
