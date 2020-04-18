|
|
|
WILD
Victor
After a short illness, peacefully at
Hampden House, Harrogate on
April 11th, aged 96 years.
Known to so many as
'Victor Wild of Bettys',
Victor was a loving husband to Kay for seventy years, a devoted and much-loved father to Elizabeth, Jonathan and Antony, dear father-in-law to Jon and Lesley,
doting and much-loved grandfather to Madeline, Antony, Rowan, Chloe and
Daniel, and proud great-grandfather to Jonah, Alexander, Ridley, Dylan, Harry, Rory, Theo and Benjamin.
Private family funeral.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020