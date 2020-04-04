|
|
|
SWIERS
Victoria
"Tori"
Of Greenlands Farm, Farlington,
passed away suddenly on
28th March 2020, aged 53.
Amazing mum to Daisy, George and
Oliver, loving partner to Stephen and
sister to David, Virginia and Richard.
Cremation held for family only on
16th April, 11am at York Crematorium
We will be holding a celebration
of her life at a later date.
Please direct all enquiries to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors in
Market Place, Easingwold, York, YO61 3AD.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 4, 2020