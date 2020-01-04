Home

WATSON
Wally
Motor Precision Engineer, peacefully
passed away in York Hospital
on December 24th aged 90 years.
Loving husband to the late Lynn and cherished father to the late Adrienne, also grandad to Gareth, Hannah and Toby and great grandad to Corbyn, Freya and Bryn. Funeral service to take place in
All Saints Church, Moor Monkton, York on Thursday, January 16th at 12noon.
Family flowers only please, a plate will be provided at the service for donations to Parkinson's UK. All enquiries contact Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020
