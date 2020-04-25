Home

Walter Lombard

Walter Lombard Notice
Lt Col. LOMBARD
Walter Charles
(Wally)
Passed away peacefully at home on
Thursday, April 2 2020, aged 93 years,
after an illness bravely borne.
Loving Husband of Patricia.
Beloved father of
David, Nicholas and Christopher,
Brother of Rodney, Mavis and Jeanne.
Much loved, Walter will be
sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Due to current circumstances
a Private Funeral has taken place.
A remembrance will be held in due course.
Donations in memory of Walter will be gratefully received by Macmillan Nurses
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020
