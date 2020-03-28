|
|
|
HOWARTH
Wendy Anne
(Née Lunn)
Of Wilton, passed away suddenly
after a brave battle with MS
for many years in Scarborough Hospital
on March 21 st 2020
aged 57 years.
Beloved wife of Sam,
a much loved mum of Sally,
Jack and Rosie, a dearly loved sister of Jo and a very dear friend to many.
A Private Funeral Service
will take place followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving
which will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Wendy
may be given to the Alan Bott Charity
and may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley,
York, YO62 5DQ
Tel. 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 28, 2020