Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Sawmill Lane
Helmsley, North Yorkshire YO62 5DQ
01439 772340
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Howarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Howarth

Notice Condolences

Wendy Howarth Notice
HOWARTH
Wendy Anne
(Née Lunn)
Of Wilton, passed away suddenly
after a brave battle with MS
for many years in Scarborough Hospital
on March 21 st 2020
aged 57 years.
Beloved wife of Sam,
a much loved mum of Sally,
Jack and Rosie, a dearly loved sister of Jo and a very dear friend to many.

A Private Funeral Service
will take place followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving
which will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Wendy
may be given to the Alan Bott Charity
and may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley,
York, YO62 5DQ
Tel. 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -