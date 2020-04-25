|
|
|
STUBBINGS
Wendy Hothersall
Beloved wife of late David, they lived
at Wold Newton for 49 years.
Died 20.4.20 in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 84 years 11 months.
Wendy leaves 3 heartbroken daughters Victoria, Katie, and Alison, son in laws
Tim, Tim and Dave and her cherished grandchildren.
With thanks to both staff and residents at the White Rose Lodge Care home where Wendy spent a happy six months and to
the staff at Scarborough Hospital.
With Sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of Wendy's "Wonderful life".
So much loved, so many friends
and a caring family.
There will be a private cremation on the
4th May and a Thanksgiving service later.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020