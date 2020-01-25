Home

HARDMAN
William Neil Clowes
(Neil)
Of Pickering, Lecturer in charge of
Pickering Agricultural Centre.
Passed away peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
on January 17th 2020 aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sue,
a much loved father of Nicholas and Sara
and a loving grandpa and great grandpa.
A Private cremation will take place followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at the
Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, Pickering, on Monday 3rd February at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations,
if desired, may be given for
Macmillan Nurses and
St Catherine's Hospice,
a plate will be provided at the Service.
No black ties or mourning clothes by request. All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel. 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020
