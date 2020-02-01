Home

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
14:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon, YO25 3BL
William Johnson Notice
JOHNSON
William Prideaux Selby
Died peacefully in York Hospital on
January 23rd 2020 aged 80 years.
Much loved husband and best friend of Alison Mary, loving father of Bruce,
Colin and Helen and a dearly loved
grandfather to his five grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium,
Octon, YO25 3BL, on
Monday February 10th at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only
please but donations if desired may be given for York Hospital and Prostate Cancer UK, a
plate will be provided at the Service or may be sent c/o Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York, YO62 5DQ Tel. 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020
