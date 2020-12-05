|
|
|
RAPER William Ernest (Bill) Retired Farmer, late of Tickhill.
Passed away peacefully on
November 18th and of Fishlake,
aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved and best friend to Maureen, treasured Dad to Jane,
dear Father-in-law of Alan, also a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle,
Great Uncle, Great Great Uncle, Cousin and a friend to many.
Funeral service and committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday December 9th at 2-00pm.
No flowers by request please but, if desired, donations in lieu for
Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate will be provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons
Funeral Directors, Fishlake
Tel 01302841296
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020