|
|
|
RICHARDSON William (Billy) Formerly of South Park, Burstwick
Passed away peacefully on 6th November 2020
at Beverley Grange Nursing Home.
Dearly beloved (most of the time!) husband of Gill for 62 years
& much loved Dad to Jonathon (Billy) & Pippa
Treasured Father in Law, Grandad & Great Grandad.
Private family cremation due to COVID restrictions
but the service can be viewed live or later, on
www.obitus.com - user name Tuga8466, Password 504424
Billy will be making one final crop/yard inspection at
South Park on Friday 20th November at 9.00 am
if anyone would like to help send him on his way
No flowers please but donations in Billy's memory can be made to: "The Stroke Association" where a page is set up in Billy's name (search Billy)
Or "RABI" via www.justgiving.com/remember/819158/william-richardson
For details please contact C Fewster & Son 01964 630228
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 14, 2020