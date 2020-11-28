|
RICHARDSON William Hutchinson
Gill, Jonathon & Pippa
have been overwhelmed by letters,
messages of support and extremely
generous donations to RABI & The Stroke Association in memory of Billy.
Thanks to all who braved the weather
to see him on his way whether at
South Park or en route.
With huge thanks also to all the carers
at Beverley Grange Nursing Home
for all their wonderful care over the
last 18 months especially in these difficult times.
Also a massive thanks to all the staff at
C Fewster & Son of Patrington for their
compassion & efficiency throughout,
and also to Rev'd Andy Simpson
for conducting the service.
We really appreciate you all!
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020