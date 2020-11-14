Home

H Eaton & Sons Funeral Directors (Ilkley)
Ashlands Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8JT
01943 607360
William Rising

William Rising Notice
RISING WILLIAM ANTHONY
(TONY)
13.2.1941 - 9.11.2020

After a long illness fought with dignity, humour and bravery, Moira announces with great sadness the loss of her darling Tony, husband and best friend.
Much loved Dad to Julie, Nicky, Ally, David and the late Simon.
Grandad to Haley, Oakley and Bradley.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private family funeral with family flowers only.
A memorial service will be held when the pandemic allows.
Donations can be made to the
HODU at Airedale Hospital.

All enquiries to
H. Eaton & Sons,
Ilkley 01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 14, 2020
