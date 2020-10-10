Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Shepard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Shepard

Notice Condolences

William Shepard Notice
Shepard William (Bill)
Farmer and Pedigree Cattle Breeder of
Old Hall Farm,
Laughton-en-le-Morthen,
Sheffield. Died on 8th October 2020, aged 96 years.
Very dearly loved Husband of Helen,
Father, Father in Law,
Grandpa and Great Grandpa.

Funeral under Covid regulations,
Tuesday 20th October, All Saints Church, Laughton-en-le-Morthen.
Donations, if so desired, to Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution rabi.org.uk and All Saints Church.

He ploughed a straight furrow.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -