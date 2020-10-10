|
Shepard William (Bill)
Farmer and Pedigree Cattle Breeder of
Old Hall Farm,
Laughton-en-le-Morthen,
Sheffield. Died on 8th October 2020, aged 96 years.
Very dearly loved Husband of Helen,
Father, Father in Law,
Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
Funeral under Covid regulations,
Tuesday 20th October, All Saints Church, Laughton-en-le-Morthen.
Donations, if so desired, to Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution rabi.org.uk and All Saints Church.
He ploughed a straight furrow.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020