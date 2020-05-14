Home

More Obituaries for William Terry
William Terry

William Terry Notice
Terry William Kenneth Passed away peacefully, aged 93, on 1st May 2020.
Loving husband and soulmate of Angela for 65 years.
Beloved father of Stephen, Caroline and Jennifer.
Father-in-law of Julie and Philip. Much loved grandpa of Nicola, Christopher, Callum, Rachel, Kaitlin, Matthew, James and Jessica. Great grandpa of Hannah.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will take place later in the year.
Kenneth lived a long and happy life, originally from Fairburn,
West Yorkshire, but lived in Harrogate for the last 22 years.
Please no flowers -
donations welcome to
The Carers' Resource, Harrogate.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 14, 2020
