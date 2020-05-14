|
|
|
Terry William Kenneth Passed away peacefully, aged 93, on 1st May 2020.
Loving husband and soulmate of Angela for 65 years.
Beloved father of Stephen, Caroline and Jennifer.
Father-in-law of Julie and Philip. Much loved grandpa of Nicola, Christopher, Callum, Rachel, Kaitlin, Matthew, James and Jessica. Great grandpa of Hannah.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will take place later in the year.
Kenneth lived a long and happy life, originally from Fairburn,
West Yorkshire, but lived in Harrogate for the last 22 years.
Please no flowers -
donations welcome to
The Carers' Resource, Harrogate.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 14, 2020