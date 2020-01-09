|
|
|
WHITEHEAD
William Arthur
(Leeds)
Peacefully on 21st December 2019,
aged 84 years.
Bill, beloved husband of Eunice.
Devoted dad of Lynda, Sue and Louise
and father in law of Alan, Dave and Kevin.
A much loved grandad and great grandad.
Bill will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Service at Bishopthorpe Crematorium, York on Thursday 16th January at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu may be made to
Cancer Research UK and the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 9, 2020