DEAKIN
WINIFRED
Died on 4th February 2020, aged 84.
Our mum, Win, died early on
Tuesday 4th February at
St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds.
My sister, Sue, her grandson Aaron
and me, Ian, her son were there.
Mum displayed the same fierce independence that she'd shown from the initial diagnosis of cancer 9 months ago.
Mum was defined by three things -
her marriage to my dad Frank, who died in 2002 but was thought of every day,
her time at St Paul's RC School where she worked as a dinner lady for several years,
and her love for her children and grandchild.
We will miss her.
Can we extend special thanks to all at the hospice, without them a difficult time would have been almost impossible to bear.
Win will be cremated at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thurs 20th February at 11.40am. In lieu of flowers
we'd prefer a donation,
however small, to St Gemma's Hospice.
There will be a collection box at Lawnswood.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 12, 2020