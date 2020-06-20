|
|
|
PRESCOTT
Yvonne
Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 13th June 2020, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Stephen, much loved mum of Andrew, Helen and Angus, in-laws Dorothy, Ross and Angela, a dearly loved gran of Victoria, Benjamin, Charlotte, Annabel, Sarah and Hamish, in-laws Andrew, Harry and Steve, great-gran of Florence, Meredith and Walter, auntie of Ian, in-law Carron, great-auntie of Grace.
A private funeral service will be held due to the current circumstances at the
East Riding Crematorium on
Friday 26th June at 10.30am.
However a live webcast will be available.
For details please email Helen on [email protected]
No flowers by request, donations if desired for St. Leonards Church, Scorborough and All Saint's, Lund.
Please make cheques payable to
St Leonard's, Scorborough and send to
Mrs M. Bloom, Gardeners Cottage, Scorborough, Driffield, YO25 9AZ.
All monies received will be divided equally between the two churches.
All enquiries to Henry Naylor Funeral Directors, Easterfield House, 1 New Road, Driffield, YO25 5DL, Tel. 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2020