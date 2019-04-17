Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARIK. View Sign

BARIK - Dr. Srikanta Narayan (1931-2019), MBBS (Calcutta Medical College), FRCS (England), LMCC (Canada), Orthopedic Surgeon, General Surgeon and General Practise, passed away at the Wolseley Memorial Hospital on Feb 19, 2019 of Respiratory & Heart Failure and Aspiration Pneumonia. Dr. Barik arrived in Canada from England in 1967 during Canada's Centennial. After attaining his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery he worked in Nagaland, India (1950's), Rotherham & Sheffield, England (1960's), Porcupine Plains, SK (1967-1969), Grenfell, SK (1969-1984) and Yorkton, SK (1984-2001). Dr. Barik was forced to retire early due to a major Cerebral Stroke. Dr. Barik loved medicine, it was his only true passion in life. He was most proud of achieving the Fellowship Of The Royal College Of Surgeons Of England (FRCS) in Feb 1968. Dr. Barik was the classic country doctor. He touched many lives all over the world in many ways. Generous to many charities and even built a school for girls in his ancestral village of Jara, West Bengal, India. He loved adventure, travel, cooking, gardening and the stock market. He will be missed by many. Dr. Barik was a true helper at heart but found it difficult to ask for help right down to his last breath. Dr. Barik is survived by his son, Kollol Sonny Barik (Shreyashi Barik) and grand-daughter Sonia Maya Barik.





Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

