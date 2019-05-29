Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARIK. View Sign Obituary

BARIK - Dr. Srikanta Barik, Aug. 1, 1931 - Feb. 19, 2019. Dr. Barik of Grenfell, SK and previously of Yorkton, SK passed away at the Wolseley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 19, 2019 of respiratory and heart failure and aspiration pneumonia. He had originally come to Yorkton from Grenfell at the suggestion and recommendation of his friend and fellow countryman Dr. Brian Datta, a busy consultant pediatrician in Yorkton, to join the practice of Dr. Houston, Crossley and Daunt as some of the senior members of the practice were retiring shortly and his training and qualifications were entirely suitable and he had obtained his Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England in February 1968. He had graduated in India in the 1950's. He also did hospital training in Rotterham and Sheffield England, emigrated to Canada to practice in Porcupine Plain, SK 1964-1969, changed to Grenfell, SK and worked in the hospital there until 1984. He fitted in well in Yorkton both in the hospital and in the practice. He was extremely helpful and cooperative with his colleagues and nursing staff and was unselfish in many ways and worked long hours in all seasons with excellent results. His wife died young and he looked after his sons health and education very successfully (Kollol). He was forced to retire early due to a major cerebral stroke in 2004 which made life difficult for him but he coped with it in an exemplary fashion. He returned to his home in Grenfell in his later years. His lifelong friend, Dr. Basu, since he became ill and now confined in a seniors hospital dept. His granddaughter Sonia Barik and her mom now live with Kollol "Sonny" Barik in Grenfell.





- Dr. Srikanta Barik, Aug. 1, 1931 - Feb. 19, 2019. Dr. Barik of Grenfell, SK and previously of Yorkton, SK passed away at the Wolseley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 19, 2019 of respiratory and heart failure and aspiration pneumonia. He had originally come to Yorkton from Grenfell at the suggestion and recommendation of his friend and fellow countryman Dr. Brian Datta, a busy consultant pediatrician in Yorkton, to join the practice of Dr. Houston, Crossley and Daunt as some of the senior members of the practice were retiring shortly and his training and qualifications were entirely suitable and he had obtained his Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England in February 1968. He had graduated in India in the 1950's. He also did hospital training in Rotterham and Sheffield England, emigrated to Canada to practice in Porcupine Plain, SK 1964-1969, changed to Grenfell, SK and worked in the hospital there until 1984. He fitted in well in Yorkton both in the hospital and in the practice. He was extremely helpful and cooperative with his colleagues and nursing staff and was unselfish in many ways and worked long hours in all seasons with excellent results. His wife died young and he looked after his sons health and education very successfully (Kollol). He was forced to retire early due to a major cerebral stroke in 2004 which made life difficult for him but he coped with it in an exemplary fashion. He returned to his home in Grenfell in his later years. His lifelong friend, Dr. Basu, since he became ill and now confined in a seniors hospital dept. His granddaughter Sonia Barik and her mom now live with Kollol "Sonny" Barik in Grenfell. Published in Yorkton This Week from May 29 to May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close