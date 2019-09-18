BECKER - Lorne. In loving memory of Lorne Becker, September 25, 2017. Those special memories of you, will always bring a smile. If only we could have you back, for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do. You always meant so very much to us, and always will too. The fact that you're no longer here,will always bring us pain. You're forever in our hearts, until we meet again. -Forever loved & remembered by Evelyn, Darwin, Marie, Michael & Caitlyn.





