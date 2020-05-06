BECKER - Richard Alfred Becker was born on July 13,1939 at Kamsack, SK; one of eight children born to Ernest and Violet (nee Bennett) Becker. Richard was raised on the farm and attended the Angove School. Richard seemed to be born of the outdoors, he snared gophers (which meant his mother worried about what was in his pockets), he also enjoyed raising rabbits, he manned his own trap line, and was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his entire life. Richard also had a lifelong love of sports, especially fastball. Bowling was a favorite fall, winter and spring activity. He loved to dance, as a young man would hitch a ride to any local dance he could find, and danced well into his senior years. Richard was also an avid gardener, always trying out new varieties of vegetables. Richard had a major health event in 1979, but it only slowed him a little bit. In 1980 Richards life took a nice turn, as he met Florence Penner, whom he married that same year (the dance continued). Richard was very welcoming of Florence's three children and their families and he very much enjoyed being in the company of the grandchildren. Richard was a lifelong farmer, and after his marriage to Florence, the home that the couple had built on the yard at the farm was moved into the town of Springside. Never content just to sit, Richard began working at an implement dealer for a number of years before fully retiring. In November of 2005 Florence passed away, and in December of that year Richard faced another health challenge, he persevered but slowed considerably. Always one to have an independent spirit, Richard remained in his own home until his passing. Following a brief hospitalization, Richard passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital in Regina. He was 80 years of age. He was predeceased by his wife Florence and siblings Ronald, Elizabeth ("Betty"), Henry, Gladys and Grant. Richard is survived by Florence's children Virginia, Wendy and Elroy and their families as well as his brother Harold and sister Audrey and families. A memorial service and interment for immediate family took place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Crystal Bailey officiating. The interment followed in the Garden of Gethsemane. In memory of Richard, memorials to the SK Wildlife Federation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences can be left at baileysfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yorkton This Week from May 6 to May 8, 2020.