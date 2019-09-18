Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAVIER. View Sign Service Information Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306)-883-3500 Obituary

CLAVIER - Pauline Clavier: March 27, 1928 - September 7, 2019. Pauline was born in Alvena, SK to Olga and Peter Sowyk. Her early years were spent on their farm with older sister, MaryAnn, and younger sisters, Elsie and Ruthie. Pauline grew into a lovely young woman who met the dashing George Clavier shortly after he returned from WWII. They married in 1948. When George died in January 2018 they had been married 69 years. Pauline and George had six children, Reva (David Archer), Richard (Brenda), Brian (Pearl Morin), Kevin, Glenn and Adrian. Sadly, two of George and Pauline's sons predeceased them: Richard in 2004 and Adrian in 2015. She was also predeceased by her younger sisters Ruthie and Elsie. Richard's son Douglas and his wife Talena are the parents of Pauline's two great-grandchildren, Adam and Gracie. Pauline's childhood was marked by the Great Depression, poverty and uprooting of the family to Vancouver for a short time. Little sister Ruthie died at age four from rheumatic fever; sister Elsie survived the illness, but was considered too delicate to attend school; and Pauline, a sterling and eager student, was tasked with teaching her. Pauline's greatest disappointment in life was being forced to quit school after Grade 11 because "education was wasted on a girl". She was the prototypical Mama Bear, making certain that her children excelled academically. Once the older children left home, she finished high school through correspondence courses, then completed a number of university classes offered in Prince Albert. Pauline subsequently worked nearly 16 years as a child protection worker. Once retired, she organized many travel adventures for herself, George and friends, always seeking out educational experiences. After a serious fall in 2012, she moved to Pineview Terrace in January 2013. Fortuitously, her room was adjacent to George's at both the old and new Pineview facilities. Pauline died peacefully the morning of September 7. We, her family, give heartfelt thanks to the many staff who cared for her and came every night to chat and listen to her stories. We will always remember that she never made a public appearance without her hair curled and makeup. She looked great! Prayer Service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Both services will be held in St. Michael Parish, 1505-13th Street West, Prince Albert, SK with Father DJ Vu officiating. Pauline's family invites you to join them for a luncheon immediately following the Mass. Memorial donations in Pauline's memory may be directed to UNHCR or UNICEF Canada. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit





