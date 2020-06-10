CREASER - (Isla) Vivian (nee Stevenson) December 23, 1945 - May 22, 2020. With great sadness and much love, we announce that our dearest Mother and Grandmother passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 74. (Isla) Vivian was born in Saltcoats, SK. (Isla) Vivian was predeceased by her late husband Clifford Thomas Creaser, and her mother and father Lillian and Millar Stevenson. She will be deeply missed by her three sons, their spouses, and her four grandchildren; Douglas and Debbie and their children Bryar and Nicole; Blair and Stephanie and their children William and Michaela; Robert and Debbie. She will be lovingly remembered by her three siblings and their families; sister Louise, late husband Adrian and daughter Lana; sister Bev, husband Barry and children Dean and Rick; brother Fran, wife Wendy and children Wayne, Lynn, Bill. (Isla) Vivian will be sadly missed by all of her friends, near and far, and those whose lives she has touched and greatly impacted. Vivian dedicated a lot of her working career towards working for the City of Edmonton in Property Management geared for helping low income families find appropriate housing. In her past, she was involved with project planning, budgeting, and construction management in varying fields. Throughout the years, Vivian supported the WIN house charity for empowering female victims of domestic abuse. She will be forever remembered for her fierce love for her family, carrying on family traditions, travelling and exploring many countries, and her selflessness and willingness to help those in need at nearly any cost. The family would like to acknowledge the caring doctors and nurses of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 3C4 at the University of Alberta Hospital. At Vivian's request there will be no funeral; a celebration of life will take place at a later date to honour her life. In memory of (Isla) Vivian, donations can be made to the Alberta Diabetes Foundation or a charity of your choice.







