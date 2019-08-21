ELS - Mrs. Pauline Els of Yorkton, wife of Rudy Els, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was 94 years of age. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Rudy, three daughters, Dorothy (Ken) Holizki, Donna (Dennis) Claypool and Deborah (John) Stubbings; grandchildren; Micheal (Susanne) Holizki, Dwayne (Jordan) Holizki; Sandy (Tom) Hainey, Donna Jr. Budd; Scott (Kim) Stubbings; Bradley (Tiffany) Stubbings. Great-grandchildren: Celine Holizki, Danycka, Chloe and Jacob Holizki, Danicka Hainey, Ethan and Kaylee Collins; William and Madaline Dolittle, Kayla Stubbings, Ava and Liam Stubbings. Also special nephew, David Janzen. Pauline was predeceased by her parents Savely and Dora (nee Rieben) Obetkoff, her first husband, David Sandsbrown, her three sister's Martha, Mary, Mabel and her brother Nick. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Van Heerden, all of the staff of the Yorkton Crossing and all of the family and friends for all of their care and support for Pauline. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. from the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre. Interment will follow in the Yorkton Memorial Gardens. Memorials in memory of Pauline may be made towards the Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.baileysfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey's Funeral Home
Published in Yorkton This Week from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019