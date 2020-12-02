HOFFMAN (GUSE)
- Doreen Gwendolyn, 90, of Calgary, AB and formerly of the Ebenezer/Canora area, passed away in her sleep on July 14, 2020 – coincidentally on the anniversary of her marriage to Ernie Hoffman. Doreen was born in Yorkton, SK to Elsie Kimmel and Albert Guse on March 29, 1930. She was raised on a farm two miles west of Ebenezer along with her twin brother Dennis and older sister Georgina. Doreen was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Yorkton, and attended West Ebenezer School. As a kid, she fondly remembered bringing cows in from the pasture, skating with neighbours on the sloughs, and riding bike with her best friends, Elfreida and Elsie. On July 14, 1951, she married Ernie Hoffman, and together they farmed beside Goose Lake, three miles NW of Ebenezer. In November of 1967, the pair welcomed their daughter Chellan. As a family, they took many road trips throughout western Canada, and loved spending time with neighbours - snowmobiling, fishing, motorbiking, "chewing the rag", attending church, and participating in the Yorkton Threshermen's Club. Doreen was a Jill-of-all-trades who could drive a combine, sew a gown, give a perm, crochet a doily, chop wood, and creatively fix anything that needed fixing. The couple stayed on the farm until Ernie's passing in 1999. In 2000, Doreen married Alex Weinbender of Canora, SK. Music was their common interest and with accordion, keyboard, and guitar in tow, they sang at seniors' homes in Norquay, Canora, and Yorkton. Doreen also led the community choir, "The Joy of Singing." She was embraced by her new family and shared her wisdom, guidance, open heart, and listening ear. In 2010, after major brain surgery, Chellan moved Doreen to Calgary to be closer to her family and to medical specialists. During her ten years in the city, she became a beloved "light" who kept the residents and caregivers entertained with stories and sayings."Oh prunes!" "Ach mein Himmel!" and "Well, for corn's sake!" were favourites. For those who knew Doreen, her quick wit was one for the books. No matter the celebration, she always had courage and joy to wear the "silly hat" and make people laugh. When Doreen became granny to Jay (2001) and Andrew (2005), she energetically showed them farm life, made them cards and quilts, read stories, and cheered them on at hockey games and school events. She faithfully attended the concerts and churches where Chellan performed as organist, and Sunday lunch became a favourite family date - sharing a Subway sandwich, sauerkraut and schnitzel at Edelweiss Village, or pancakes at Chellan's. Doreen was guided her whole life by her Christian faith. She helped neighbours and strangers, taught Sunday School and 4H classes, and always had encouraging words, especially for children who needed that extra pat on the back. Throughout life, her favourite pastime was playing hymns on the organ. She loved watching nature, especially around Goose Lake, and walked with God through the fields hand in hand – something that's mentioned in one of her favourite hymns – My God and I. The family would like to thank the health care teams in Calgary who treated her like a queen: family physician, Dr. Awan; Alpha Dental Care; Home Instead Caregivers; staff and volunteers at Bethany Care Centre, Chartwell Fountains of Mission Retirement Residence, Chartwell Eau Claire Care Residence. Funeral services were provided by Pierson's Funeral Home, Calgary, and Kopan's Funeral Service, Yorkton. Doreen was predeceased by her husband Ernie Hoffman (1999); second husband Alex Weinbender (2011); father Albert (1977), mother Elsie (1998), brother Dennis Guse (1995), sister Georgina (Guse) Reed (2002), niece Charlene (Reed) Schick (2008); dear friends Shirley Shindle (2008) and Millie Helm (2009). Doreen is survived by her only child, Chellan Hoffman (Steve Miller); grandchildren Jay and Andrew Hilsden; sisters-in-law Joyce Guse, Verna Bjorgan, Alice Carruthers, Ivis Hoffman; nieces and nephews Calla (Bob) Effa, Candace (Gord) Franke, Colleen (Rolf) von Albedhyll, Cortland (Jill) Guse, Jessika Guse; Carla Reed, Calvin (Dinys) Reed, Clinton Reed; Blaine Hoffman, Harley (Danette) Hoffman; Meryl (Jim) Stock, Madge (Wes) Bjorgan-Braun; cousin Lorne Lewis; best friend Elfreida (Patzer) Gray; dear friends Elsie (Reimer) Wegner, Barb (Walker) Wegner, Shirley (Demitor) Dreger, Lillian Roe, LaVern and Lorna Fenske; "second daughter" Brenda (Rod Miller) Helm; Shirley Miller family; Bob Hilsden and Jill Hilsden; Weinbender family; and many great-nieces and nephews. Watch Doreen's July 18, 2020 Memorial Service: https://tinyurl.com/GuseMemorial
Donations will go to Yorkton Threshermen's Club. Contact yorkton@wdm.ca
(306)783-8361.