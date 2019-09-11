Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEYOWSKI. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

KEYOWSKI - Norman August. Norman August Keyowski passed away at the Theodore Health Centre on August 31, 2019 with his family by his side. He was 82 years of age. Norman was born on August 3, 1937 on the family farm in the Jedburgh district, the son of Peter and Marie (Biletsky) Keyowski. Norman received his education at Jedburgh School and went on to study motor vehicle mechanics in Moose Jaw. He worked at Oschienny's Garage in Jedburgh while farming with his father. In 1962 he married the love of his life, Ethel Hoy, from the Fitzmaurice district. A year later Ethel and Norman purchased Ethel's parents farm and started their life together farming and raising two sons. They farmed until 2003 when they sold the cattle and Norman went into semi-retirement. They continued to live on the farm until 2009 when they moved to Springside. Due to failing health Norman was forced to move into the Theodore Health Centre in 2011 and continued to reside until his passing. Norman enjoyed many things during his life. He participated in sports including hockey with the Jedburgh Eagles, baseball, curling and golf. Hunting and fishing were his specialties and loved to do these with his friends and family. He was a regular at the old Jedburgh Curling Rink. Later in life he got his satellite dish and spent the cold winter months watching and analyzing any and all curling events he could find. When there was no curling on, he loved a good game of rummy or crib. He also played a mean accordion and loved his jam sessions with brother-in-law Leonard at the Pete Keyowski farm. And on his last days there, enjoyed a final dance with Ethel in his Broda chair. Norman served on the Fitzmaurice Snow Plow Club, the Jedburgh Curling Club and the Westbrook-Gladwin Rural Telephone Company where he often would load up his kids and a chainsaw in the truck and go searching for downed telephone lines after a storm. He also worked for T&H Trucking for several years and mowed roads with the RM of Garry. Norman was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Marie, his mother and father-in-law, George and Edna Hoy and brother-in-law Roman Rushinko. Norman leaves to celebrate his memory, his wife of 57 years, Ethel, two sons, Terry and Ken, sister Emelie (Leonard) Forster, brother Larry (Janice), sister Deb (Jack), sister-in-law Alice (Hoy) Rushinko and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Norman was held from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Yorkton, SK on Friday, September 6, 2019 with Rev Catherine Pace officiating. Interment followed in Yorkton Memorial Gardens, Yorkton, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Norman may be made to the activity department at the Theodore Health Centre or to a charity of your choice as gifts of remembrance.







