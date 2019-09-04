Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KOROLUK. View Sign Obituary

KOROLUK - Emma Koroluk passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 20, 2019. She was 94 years of age. In her final years she was a much-loved resident of the Oliver Lodge Special Care Home in Saskatoon. During the relatively short time she was there she made an amazing number of personal connections with both the staff and the residents. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Emma was born in Poland on October 23, 1924. When she was five years old Emma and her parents and her brother Otto came to Canada where they settled in Churchbridge, SK. This is where she spent the early years of her life. She later moved to Yorkton where she met and married John Koroluk in 1948 and raised her family of five sons. Emma's greatest love was her family - her husband John, her five sons, her four daughters-in-law, her thirteen grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren. She had a tremendous sense of pride in her family and in everything they did. Emma worked hard her whole life. She asked little for herself but gave everything she could to others. In addition to being a devoted wife and the greatest mother of all time, she was a great cook, a great baker, a great gardener, a great canner, a great listener, a great teacher and a cherished friend to many. Emma was an incredibly strong woman with a heart of gold. She always put others before herself and especially treasured her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a unique way of passing along her wisdom in a very quiet, unassuming manner. Her faith was also very important to her and she always supported her church in whatever way she could. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Emma was predeceased by her husband John in 1999, her mother Lottie Leischner and her brother Otto. Her memory will be forever cherished by her sons, Don (Val) Koroluk and their children, Kelly (Mark) Waddell and Jaymie Koroluk and grandchildren Emmalee and Jaan Waddell, Thom (Lynn) Koroluk and their children Tanis (David) Lod, Cameron Koroluk and Christopher Koroluk and grandchildren Piper, Knoxx and Kipling Lod, Keith Koroluk, Jim (Linda) Koroluk and their children Michael Koroluk, Stephanie (Julian) Petras, Christine Koroluk and Benjamin Koroluk, David (Suzanne) Koroluk and their children Rylan Koroluk, Jenika Koroluk (John Lavoie) and Keaira (Marysa) Koroluk-Radke and Aaron (Heidi) LeBlanc and grandchild Maya LeBlanc as well as numerous relatives and dear friends. Those wishing to make donations in Emma's memory may do so to St. Andrew's United Church in Yorkton or to Oliver Lodge Special Care Home (Second Floor) in Saskatoon. As per Emma's wishes, a private graveside service was held at Yorkton City Cemetery.







