KROBATH - Raymond (Ray) Otto Krobath, age 86 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre while holding the hand of his loving wife, Aloysia (Lucy). Ray was born August 9, 1932 in the Lintlaw district of Saskatchewan. He attended Heatherbend School and went on to help his family on the farm after finishing grade 8. Ray and Lucy were married on August 8, 1959 and have been inseparable ever since they met. They owned a farm near Lintlaw and together they had five children: Theresa, Linda, Wendy, Billy and Marg. They continued to farm and raise their family there. In 1973 Ray started working at Morris Industries in Yorkton. Ray and Lucy packed up the family and moved to Springside in 1975 where they lived until his passing. When Ray retired from Morris Industries in 1994 he had more time to enjoy his many hobbies: fishing, hunting, woodworking and cooking. He also spent time doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nothing made him happier than having the entire family at the house for meals and quality time. He always had a twinkle in his eye sitting at the head of the table taking in all of the chaos of a full and happy home. Ray was predeceased by his father Henry; mother Pauline; brother Leo and stepfather Tony. He will be forever missed by the love of his life, Lucy; his children: Theresa (Robert), Linda (Mike), Wendy (Steve), Billy (Fran) and Marg (Jay). His grandchildren: Steven (Selena), Nicole (Ryan), Tyler, Matthew (Natasha), Allison (Steven), Angie and Miranda also his great-grandchildren: Ryese, Alyssa and Gabe. He will be sadly missed by Dave, Glen and many other extended family members and friends. The memorial service was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Crystal Bailey, B.Th. officiating. Music played was 'You Are My Sunshine', 'Smoke Went Up the Chimney' and 'Free Bird'. The interment will take place in the Springside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Dialysis Unit of the YRHC as tokens of remembrance. Condolences can be left at







