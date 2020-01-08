Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LISECKI. View Sign Obituary

LISECKI – Stella Lisecki of Yorkton, formerly of Canora passed away on December 31, 2019 at Yorkton Regional Health Centre. She was 92 years of age. Stella was born July 7, 1927 to Andrew & Mary (Mateush) Romanyshyn, in the Preeceville district. She obtained her schooling and helped on the family farm. Later employed at the Preeceville Creamery. In 1958 she married Carl Lisecki and took up residence on the Lisecki farm near Amsterdam. They started a family of 2 daughters, Gloria & Linda. When it was time for the girls to start school they moved to Canora where Stella worked at the Canora Creamery, Duncan Farms and later Canora Gateway Lodge along with raising a family & taking care of the household. Stella was a hard worker. In 1980 Stella moved to Yorkton and continued to work at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home where she retired at age 65. Stella enjoyed cooking & baking and had many friends that would meet at various places for coffee and gab. She partook in activities such as bowling, dancing and the occasional Casino night. Her home was spotless and she often entertained large gatherings sometimes in her garage where people complemented her on how clean her garage was, some saying cleaner than their homes. Earning her the name "Mrs. Clean". In 2002 Stella sold her home and moved into Angel Care Home, where she lived until 2010, then resided at the Gladstone Senior Residence until her fall which landed her in the hospital, where she passed away peacefully. Stella is predeceased by her parents, Andrew & Mary (Mateush) Romanyshyn. Her brothers, Mike Paul & William, a daughter Gloria and husband Carl. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Linda (Warren) Gogol, granddaughter Marlee (Eric) Mitskopoulos as well as nieces & extended family & friends. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Very Rev. Father Leonid Malkov, C.Ss.R. of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church officiating. The cantor, Colette Karapita assisted by parish choir members led in the singing of the responses. A eulogy was presented by Marlee Mitskopoulos. The interment followed in the Garden of St. Luke at Yorkton Memorial Gardens with Joe Luciw, Ed Mateush, Warren Gogal, Eric Mitskopoulos, Ivan Vitzko and Jack Gehon serving as the casket bearers. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Stella Lisecki to The Health Foundation as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at







– Stella Lisecki of Yorkton, formerly of Canora passed away on December 31, 2019 at Yorkton Regional Health Centre. She was 92 years of age. Stella was born July 7, 1927 to Andrew & Mary (Mateush) Romanyshyn, in the Preeceville district. She obtained her schooling and helped on the family farm. Later employed at the Preeceville Creamery. In 1958 she married Carl Lisecki and took up residence on the Lisecki farm near Amsterdam. They started a family of 2 daughters, Gloria & Linda. When it was time for the girls to start school they moved to Canora where Stella worked at the Canora Creamery, Duncan Farms and later Canora Gateway Lodge along with raising a family & taking care of the household. Stella was a hard worker. In 1980 Stella moved to Yorkton and continued to work at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home where she retired at age 65. Stella enjoyed cooking & baking and had many friends that would meet at various places for coffee and gab. She partook in activities such as bowling, dancing and the occasional Casino night. Her home was spotless and she often entertained large gatherings sometimes in her garage where people complemented her on how clean her garage was, some saying cleaner than their homes. Earning her the name "Mrs. Clean". In 2002 Stella sold her home and moved into Angel Care Home, where she lived until 2010, then resided at the Gladstone Senior Residence until her fall which landed her in the hospital, where she passed away peacefully. Stella is predeceased by her parents, Andrew & Mary (Mateush) Romanyshyn. Her brothers, Mike Paul & William, a daughter Gloria and husband Carl. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Linda (Warren) Gogol, granddaughter Marlee (Eric) Mitskopoulos as well as nieces & extended family & friends. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Very Rev. Father Leonid Malkov, C.Ss.R. of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church officiating. The cantor, Colette Karapita assisted by parish choir members led in the singing of the responses. A eulogy was presented by Marlee Mitskopoulos. The interment followed in the Garden of St. Luke at Yorkton Memorial Gardens with Joe Luciw, Ed Mateush, Warren Gogal, Eric Mitskopoulos, Ivan Vitzko and Jack Gehon serving as the casket bearers. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Stella Lisecki to The Health Foundation as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.baileysfuneralhome.com. Published in Yorkton This Week from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close