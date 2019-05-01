Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MELNYCHUK. View Sign Obituary

MELNYCHUK - Edward David was born at home on the family farm near Insinger, SK on August 23, 1934 to Mae and John Melnychuk. Ed was the eldest of six children. At 18, Ed left the farm to work with CP Railroad. This took him away from Yorkton, SK but brought him to where he would eventually meet his wife, Colleen Marion Schai. The marriage produced four children. Ed moved on from CP Railroad and worked as a mechanic at Texaco, assembling farm equipment at Morris Rodweeder, then worked out the rest of his career as an automatic torch operator for Leon's Manufacturing for 25 years. Following his retirement and the passing of Colleen, Ed moved into assisted living in Langenburg, SK where he spent his final days. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Colleen; his parents, Mae and John Melnychuk; and his brother Dennis Melnychuk. Left to mourn and cherish his memory are his four children, Kevin Melnychuk of Taber, AB, Marilyn McLaren of Yorkton, SK, Bryan Melnychuk and Ivan Melnychuk of Saskatoon, SK; siblings Maurice Melnychuk of Saskatoon, SK, Alvina Sobus of Nokomis, SK, Violet Latta of Kelowna, BC and Al Melnychuk of Saskatoon, SK. Ed's final request was that there is no funeral service, only a graveside service followed by a short gathering at his daughter's residence following the interment. A graveside service was held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 with Shelly Morris officiating. Donations in memory of Ed may be made to Paws and Claws. Arrangements for the late Ed Melnychuk were entrusted to Christie's Funeral Home.







