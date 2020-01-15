Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MYSKO. View Sign Obituary

MYSKO - Anne Mysko of Yorkton beloved wife of the late John Mysko passed away in the early morning of January 6, 2020 in the Yorkton District Nursing home after a sudden decline in her health at the age of 88 age years old. Today we come to share the memory of mother Anne Mysko and to celebrate her life and pain of her passing. Anne leaves in remembrance and honour her daughter Evelina, son Julian her brothers James Parkalub and Mike Parkalub and his family and extended family members and friends. Anne was born in the area of Tisdale, SK on October 6, 1931. Anne was the first of three children born to Jack and Mary (Kolyn) Parkalub. We have peace with the assurance that she is now with Jesus and her husband John in heaven rejoicing for eternity. Being born and living in the 1930's depression years on a farm, Anne along with her parents and her two younger brothers James Parkalub and Mike Parkalub all endured significant and difficult experiences but they still prevailed despite the harsh prairie living and financial hardships of that time and era. Anne attended elementary school and Junior High in Eldersley, SK and then a couple of years in her senior high school in Tisdale. Anne met John Mysko in 1953 and after a brief courtship had married in November 1953 and together they owned and farmed in several locations in Saskatchewan and Alberta and eventually they retired from farming and settled in Yorkton, SK in the mid 1970's. In their marriage union they raised two children with the first born Evelina and then Julian. Anne was very enduring in her care for both of her children throughout the years in a manner that went above and beyond in many ways. She was very proactive and concerned for her children's health and well-being and especially espoused to them the importance of adhering to true Christian living. As a longtime home maker and marriage partner to her husband John some of Anne's favorite activities were cooking, baking, extensive gardening, listening to many types of music especially gospel and country and singing along to Christian hymns that her husband John would perform on his accordion and guitar. Reading was another passion of Anne's that comprised of current events and further focus of the bible along with church attendance during a better part of her adult life. Anne's house pets were another part of her life and she was very fond of the many dogs and cats that the family owned and cared for throughout the decades in her family life. In early 2016 Anne was diagnosed with cancer and with surgery and further treatment at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina, SK Anne recovered to a general state of health and in her latter three and a half years of life she had residence placement at the Yorkton and District Nursing home until her recent passing. The last year of her life as her health declined she expressed on many occasions that she wanted to depart from this earthly world and yearned to live in the next realm of Heaven's paradise. The day before she passed away she expressed in her words that she wants to be with Jesus in heaven tonight and her fervent desire was granted less than 12 hours later. So rest in peace dear mother, love to you always and we will miss you dearly and the memories will endure. Till we meet you in heaven. You fulfilled your life's mission along with the good times and many challenges you experienced. 1 Thessalonians 4: 13 - 18. Funeral services were held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Rev. Brian Kirsch of Heritage Baptist Church officiating. The interment followed in the Garden of Gethsemane. Memorials were to the Health Foundation or to Heritage Baptist Church. Condolences can be left at







