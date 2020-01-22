Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OYSTRECK. View Sign Service Information Bailey's Funeral Home & Cremation Services 45 - 5th Avenue N Yorkton , SK S3N 0Y9 (306)-783-7552 Obituary

OYSTRECK - Alvin Oystreck passed away on January 10, 2020 at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre. He was 86 years of age. Alvin and his twin brother John were born on December 26, 1933 in Rhein, SK. He graduated from the Yorkton Regional High School and worked for Christie's Funeral Home. Alvin married Faye McLeod in Weyburn in 1960 and they moved to Melfort where Al worked as a geriatric nurse. Following that they moved to Vegreville where Alvin worked in Park Memorial as a funeral director and a couple years after that they transferred to Edmonton and adopted 3 children. In 1969 the family moved to Armstrong, BC where Alvin worked for Garden Chapel, later purchasing that funeral home, changed the name to Mountain View Funeral home and operated it for several years. While living in Armstrong, Alvin was an avid curler and loved participating in the community. He moved back to Saskatchewan in 1982 and began working at Canada Post in Yorkton, eventually transferring to Melville where he worked at the Post Office until he retired. Left to cherish his memory are his brother Emmanuel and wife Adeline as well as his adopted children, Trevor, Teresa and Bill, all of Calgary. Alvin was predeceased by his twin brother John and four other siblings deceased in infancy, as well as his parents, Peter and Pauline. In accordance with his wishes there will be no formal service, an interment will be held in the spring of 2020.







Published in Yorkton This Week from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020

