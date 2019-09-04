Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PUTLAND. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

PUTLAND - William Edward. On Thursday August 15, 2019 William, Bill or Billy as he was known to many, passed away in Regina at the age of 82 years. He was the eldest son, born June 1, 1937 on the Jensen farm south west of Churchbridge. Predeceased by his parents, Vera and Edward Putland; siblings Mary (Gordon) Yanke, Denis (Diann) Putland, Lorna (Merv) Phillips, and brother-in-law John Baptist. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Velma Putland (nee Morey) and their children Wendy (Murray) Chapman; Wade (Kim) Putland and their children Jessica (Chris) Lewgood and their children Lyla and Lane and William (Katelyn) Putland; Vickie (Barry) Wilkinson and their children Dustin (Brandy) and their children Braydon, Abby and Dax, Katelynn (Aaron) and their children Shylo, Elise and Chayse, Rebecca and her daughter Payton; Virginia (Darren) Horsman and their children Lucas and Noah; siblings Jean Baptist, Leslie (Jean) Putland and Leila Shiels, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a mostly self-taught jack-of-all-trades and master of many over his lifetime; farmer, machinist, wood worker and mechanic. In his spare time he pursued many interests and hobbies; trap shooting, playing sports such as baseball, hockey and golf, wildlife conservation, taxidermy, playing cards, reading and leather work with tanned hide from his hunting trips. One of his greatest passions was being an air-plane pilot with two planes. Many family and friends enjoyed the sights from the air as Bill gladly piloted them in his plane from his landing strip on the farm. Fly in fishing at Armit Lake was a special treat for anyone lucky enough to accompany him. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, quadding, and snowmobiling. Bill will likely be remembered by most as an endless comedian. He found so much joy in making others laugh and often times at his own expense. However, Bill's most important roles during his rich life by far were those of - loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, and neighbour. A memorial service for William was held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Churchbridge Community Hall. Interment to follow at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined. Friends so wishing may make donations, in memoriam, to the Medical Surveillance Unit, at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina. Donation cheques are made payable to "Hospitals of Regina Foundation" – on the cheque memo please write MSU at Pasqua Hospital in memory of William Putland. To leave an on line message of condolence, please visit





