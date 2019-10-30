Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAULIUK. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

RAULIUK - Mary Rauliuk, formerly of Yorkton, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK. Mary Lucy Rauliuk (Wrubleski) was born to Joe and Lucy Wrubleski (Dolney) on October 11, 1937. She was raised in the Otthon District and attended East Otthon School. Following her academic years, she started her employment at the Auxiliary Hospital in the Yorkton area. During this time, she met Bill Rauliuk and they were married April 25, 1957 and moved to Saskatoon where they started their family with the birth of their daughter Linda. In 1963 they moved to Oklahoma City where they expanded their family with the birth of Robert in 1964 and then John in 1966. Mary was very active in St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, teaching Sunday School and a member of the Ladies Philoptichos. Mary and Bill chose to go their own ways in 1977, however, they remained lifelong friends. In 1981 Mary and the boys returned to Canada, settling in Regina to be near Linda, Alan and her grandchildren. She found employment with the Bank of Nova Scotia and enjoyed many years in Regina before being transferred to Calgary. She retired from the bank in 2003 and continued to live in Calgary. During her time in Calgary Mary enjoyed volunteering with her sister and brother-in-law at the Sunday breakfasts at the legion, playing bingo and being an avid reader. In 2014 Mary chose to move closer to family and relocated to Saskatoon where she spent her final years. Mary loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren teaching them many recipes including perogies and baklava. She celebrated her last birthday with family including all her siblings by her side. With an uplifted heart she commenced her journey to be with the Lord, leaving many to cherish their memories. Mary was predeceased by her mother and father Joe and Lucy Wrubleski, brother-in-law Henry Slaferek and in-laws John and Ahafia (Nellie) Rauliuk. She leaves to mourn, her daughter Linda (Alan) Tzupa of Saskatoon; her son Robert (Nancy) Rauliuk of Ewa Beach, Hawaii and son John (Lisa) Rauliuk of Seattle, Washington; sisters Ruth Slaferek and Josephine (Bob) Franklin of Yorkton and brother Robert (Gloria) Wrubleski of Regina; grandchildren: Melissa Tzupa, Bradley Tzupa, Tiana Rauliuk (her mother Margo Winn), Dayna Rauliuk and Arianna Rauliuk; step-granddaughters Krystal Canales, Apryle Ferguson (Jason) and step-great-granddaughter Zsa Zsa Bee Ferguson as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who cherished Mary's company. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to , Ronald McDonald House, Children's Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan or to the charity of one's choice. A funeral service for Mary was held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral and Crematorium, Yorkton, SK with Rt. Rev. Mitred Protopresbyter Father Nicholas Orest Rauliuk officiating with Jeannette Rauliuk serving as Cantor. Interment in Yorkton Memorial Gardens.







