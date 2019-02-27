REMANDA - In loving memory of Joe, husband, father and grandfather, who passed away February 28, 2005. Those whem we love go out of sight, But never out of mind; They are cherished in our hearts Of those they left behind. Loving and kind in all his ways, Upright and just to the end of his days; Sincere and true in heart and mind, Beautiful memories left behind. Eternal Life through Jesus Christ John 3:16 -Lovingly remembered Remanda Family.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019