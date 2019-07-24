SPELCHEN - In Loving memory of our parents Mike (July 23, 1994) and Anne (June 2, 2019). We know Dad has been walking slowly down the road, worn and wide, for he would want her there quickly to seek the journey's end by his side. He would make it easy for her to find him down some shining highroad when she came, he has been walking slowly and often looked back pausing to hear if she is calling his name. With laughing eyes and tears of joy she found him today. Knowing they are together again brings great comfort to us here. They will dance and fill their days with whatever, come what may. - Missing You!





